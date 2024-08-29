Thompson named as an impact true freshman by PFF
As the 2024 season approaches South Carolina freshman offensive lineman Josiah Thompson was named as a true freshman to watch for in the 2024 season by PFF analyst Max Chadwick on a recent edition of the PFF College Football Show.
Thompson has been in a position battle for the starting left tackle role this summer, and is believed by some to be the probable starter. Chadwick commented saying he believes Thompson will be an impact player year one for a Gamecock offensive line that was amongst the worst in the country in 2023.
“You look at what they had last year, the fourth lowest graded offensive line in the power five, you have a new quarterback in LaNorris Sellers who you want to protect. I think Josiah Thompson immediately is going to be an impact player for the Gamecocks,” Chadwick said.
Thompson’s standout physical traits that made him a top-40 recruit are the same reason Chadwick.
“He has excellent size, really good length as well. 6’7, only 300 lbs., so he still has time to fill out his frame. Moves very well for the position, very flexible, plays with good pad level even though he’s really tall,” Chadwick said.
In 2023 the Gamecocks’s rushing attack was last in the SEC and ranked 129th of 133 FBS teams, running for 85.1 yards per game on the ground. PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman believes that Thompson will help South Carolina in establishing their presence in the run game.
“That’s another team that’s going to build their offense around the run game and around Sellers,” Wasserman said. “They're going to base it off the run game, and Sellers, Rocket Sanders and Thompson’s going to be a big part of that.”
Chadwick added on that while Thompson might struggle in the passing game initially his upside still got plenty of talent to grow in the future.
“It’s still going to take some time to develop as a pass blocker and he’s got to add strength, but he’s got a lot of upside,” Chadwick said.
South Carolina’s season opener against Old Dominion on Saturday August 31 will be Thompson’s first test to see if he is ready as a true freshman.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks New Aged Opportunity vs Old Dominion
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!