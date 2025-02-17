Top-5 Must-Have 2026 Prospects For the South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 College Football season with plenty of anticipation, and hope to turn it into recruiting success. Here's the Top-5 Must-Have prospects in 2026.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been no stranger to landing blue-chip prospects since the arrival of Shane Beamer in Columbia, South Carolina. He's landed the likes of 5-stars Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart since arriving as head coach and the class of 2026 provides ample opportunity to add even more blue-chippers to this roster.
1. Zion Elee, EDGE
The No. 1 EDGE rusher in the 2026 class, the Gamecocks are going to have to overcome an in-state tie to the likes of the Maryland Terrapins. However, the immediate and recent success of Dylan Stewart could pay dividends with a prospect like Elee. Elee, who had an impressive sophomore season with 64 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks, is one of the most dominant defensive players in high school football. His combination of size, speed, and athleticism makes him a rare talent and a game-changer at the next level.
2. Aiden Harris, DL
A top-50 prospect in the country, Aiden Harris is a prospect that the South Carolina Gamecocks need. They have plenty of options at the EDGE rushing position, and another year of Dylan Stewart on the way in 2026, but they will need interior defensive line weaponry on the roster as well. Harris is their No. 1 target on the interior of the defensive line and the Gamecocks will be competing with serious blue-bloods for Harris's services.
3. Ryan Mosely, WR
The 6'3, 200-pound receiver out of Carrolton, Georgia is seemingly the Gamecocks' No. 1 target and priority at the wide receiver position in 2026. Shane Beamer recently took an in-person visit to see Mosely, a decision that certainly impacted the Gamecocks' standing with the 4-star prospect. Mosely is a physical presence at the receiver position, even moonlighting as a safety on the high-school ranks. He's also rather polished, hailing from one of the Peach State's perrenial top programs.
4. Rodney Durnham, EDGE
Like Zion Elee, Rodney Dunham is going to be an extremely competitive recruiting race for the potential five-star pass rusher. The Charlotte, North Carolina prospect is currently being courted by the likes of Tennessee, and Alabama. However, it appears the Vols will be the Gamecocks' biggest threat for Dunham.
5. Samari Matthews, CB
Another North Carolina native, the Gamecocks have to like where they currently stand with Samari Matthews. The 6'0, 185 pound corner out of Hough High School has already scheduled two official visits for this summer, one with Florida State, then ending the summer tour with a trip to Columbia, South Carolina.
