Possible Bowl Destinations

South Carolina awaits their bowl game, and we outlay which games are possible for the scorching hot Gamecocks.
The regular season is over, and that means only one thing: it's bowl projection time. The praise has been rolling in for the Gamecocks following their collective explosion versus both Tennessee and Clemson, and the bowl games have taken notice.

The final bowl destinations will be revealed on Sunday, December 4th, so let's take a look at the three most likely bowl situations for South Carolina this year:

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

South Carolina's Citrus Bowl hopes remain, but LSU's upset loss at the hands of Texas A&M may have hurt the Gamecocks' chances.

The Citrus Bowl has its pick of the top SEC team that did not reach a "New Years' 6" bowl game, so LSU's performance in the upcoming SEC Championship game may determine whether or not the Gamecocks will reach Orlando.

The Citrus Bowl occurs on January 2nd, 2023, at 1:00 pm.

Possible Matchup: South Carolina vs. Purdue

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

This feels like the most likely situation at the current stage. Historically, South Carolina is familiar with the Gator Bowl, having played in the game on four separate occasions (1946, 1980, 1984, 1987), losing each time.

The Gator Bowl will occur on December 30th at 3:30 pm in Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field. Multiple outlets have reported that the Gator Bowl would choose South Carolina, given the opportunity.

Possible Matchup: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

ReliaQuest Bowl

The ReliaQuest bowl, formerly the Outback Bowl, is also possible for the Gamecocks. If Carolina slipped past the Gator Bowl, the ReliaQuest committee would take advantage.

South Carolina is familiar with the Tampa bowl scene and would face a Big 10 team if this was the destination. The ReliaQuest Bowl kicks off at noon on January 2nd, 2023.

Possible Matchup: South Carolina vs. Minnesota

