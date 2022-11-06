Turnovers Tell The Season's Story

Defensive coordinator Clayton White employs an aggressive brand of defense. South Carolina either exposes offenses or gets exposed; there isn't much grey area.

Offenses will generate points and yardage in modern football unless you have the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs on the field. However, you can still force an offense to become inefficient.

Vanderbilt prided themselves on efficient offense; quarterback AJ Swann was one of the safest downfield throwers entering play, and the Commodores didn't try and do too much. The Gamecocks quickly changed that, causing four turnovers and loads of chaos.

South Carolina is now 6-0 in games they force turnovers in. Their record when they don't cause a turnover? 0-3.

Football is a simple game; teams that avoid third downs, turnovers, and special teams mishaps will be good football teams. South Carolina doesn't dominate either side of the ball but plays opportunistic football well.

Their ability to force turnovers is a testament to the rotating personnel. They have dealt with injuries like everyone else but still come up with big plays. The defensive front plays a role, causing havoc in the run game and forcing teams into obvious passing situations.

The secondary has also overachieved despite their age. Several starters are in new roles, while others are new to college football. None of it matters, as they are well-coached and understand how to take a gamble at the right moment.

Beamer praised his defense for making plays and knows they likely wouldn't be bowl-eligible without some outstanding efforts. The young group continues to climb and elevate the ceiling, making South Carolina's defense more formidable weekly.

