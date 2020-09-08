SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Alleged Assault Of Gamecock Football Player Under Investigation

Chaunte'l Powell

A South Carolina walk-on was allegedly assaulted by 13 of his teammates last week and the incident is currently under investigation. 

Travis Hall took to Facebook Monday to say that his son, freshman walk-on Kamarah Reynolds-Hall, was assaulted by 13 of his Gamecock teammates.

Hall named a number of players in his Facebook post. 

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department confirmed to Sports Illustrated that athletic director Ray Tanner and head coach Will Muschamp have been made aware of the allegations and because of the on-going investigation by USC PD, they declined to comment. 

The clip was also posted to a Twitter account that appears to be connected to Hall. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Coaches Make Top 10 Most Intriguing Debuts List

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1303105797518491650?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Carolina Connection: What To Look Forward To This Fall

Chaunte'l Powell and Quierra Luck talk about what to be excited about this fall for their respective schools.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

Quierra Luck

Will Muschamp's Takeaways From Scrimmage Two

Will Muschamp liked the effort the Gamecocks competed with in scrimmage two, but noted there are still some areas of improvement.

Chaunte'l Powell

32 Former Gamecocks Make NFL Rosters

This weekend was final cuts for NFL teams and the South Carolina Gamecocks saw 32 of their own find a home in the big leagues.

Chaunte'l Powell

Trevor Lawrence Posts Statement On Behalf Of College Football Players

https://twitter.com/Trevorlawrencee/status/1302714890138853378?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Opt-Out Update

The Gamecocks saw two opt out and one opt back in while several high profile players from around the conference opted out.

Chaunte'l Powell

Jadeveon Clowney Agrees To One-Year Deal With Tennessee Titans

The wait is over as Clowney agreed to a one-year deal with the conference runner-ups.

Chaunte'l Powell

Jadeveon Clowney Has A New Home

https://twitter.com/diannaESPN/status/1302400247843508225?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Schmidt Records Strikeout In Debut With The Yankees

University of South Carolina alum Clarke Schmidt was called up and played in his first game with the New York Yankees Friday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Ticket Information Announced For Gamecock Soccer

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department announced ticketing information for the 2020 soccer season with a majority of tickets being allocated to student-athlete and coach family members

University of South Carolina Athletics