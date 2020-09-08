Alleged Assault Of Gamecock Football Player Under Investigation

A South Carolina walk-on was allegedly assaulted by 13 of his teammates last week and the incident is currently under investigation.

Travis Hall took to Facebook Monday to say that his son, freshman walk-on Kamarah Reynolds-Hall, was assaulted by 13 of his Gamecock teammates.

Hall named a number of players in his Facebook post.

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department confirmed to Sports Illustrated that athletic director Ray Tanner and head coach Will Muschamp have been made aware of the allegations and because of the on-going investigation by USC PD, they declined to comment.

The clip was also posted to a Twitter account that appears to be connected to Hall.