AJ Swann Set To Start vs. South Carolina

Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann will reportedly start against South Carolina on Saturday after dealing with an injury during the bye week.

Commodore fans breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday afternoon when they learned quarterback AJ Swann would start against South Carolina, barring any major setbacks.

Head coach Clark Lea met with the media and confirmed Swann had a good week of practice and should be available. Swann may not have been available last week had they played a game, but the bye week provided some necessary time off.

Backup quarterback Mike Wright may see some snaps regardless of the injury. As Swann is still learning how to attack downfield, Wright adds an explosive element on the ground that they need.

However, Swann knows how to play the position. He routinely gets them in the correct look at the line of scrimmage and understands how to get through his progressions.

Swann also knows how to rip the ball through tight windows and layer it at the intermediate levels. The Commodores have been an efficient offensive attack thus far, and Swann is a big reason why.

Vanderbilt's offense makes up for some significant defensive deficiencies. They are one of the worst units in the SEC, but the offense controls the time of possession and doesn't make frequent mistakes.

