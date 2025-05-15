WATCH: Panthers Post Hilarious Video of Xavier Legette During Schedule Reveal
The Carolina Panthers posted a hilarious video of wide receiver Xavier Legtte for the NFL schedule reveal.
NFL teams have been revealing their 2025 schedules and they are usually done in a very unique way. For the Carolina Panthers, part of their schedule revealed featured a hilarious video of wide receiver Xavier Legette revealing his "true" identity to his teammates.
Legette has become known for his southern accent, which typically catches people off guard if they don't know him. But in the video, Legette reveals his southern drawl isn't truly how he talks. Instead, he's a lot more proper sophisticated than one might think.
Legette has posted pictures of himself with horses and even recently at the Kentucky Derby. World famous foodie Guy Fieri asked Legette for his raccoon recipe, but the Panther wide receiver refused to share. Legette brought some raccoon meat to his teammates after Christmas, which brought out the exact reaction you think it would.
Legette turned heads with his personality and backed it up with the tape he put together during his final year at South Carolina. Working alongside quarterback Spencer Rattler, Legette started 13 of 16 games, hauling in 49 catches on 84 targets for 497 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per catch.
During his rookie season with the Panthers, Legette finished the season with 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns despite the Panthers switching starting quarterbacks multiple times.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: