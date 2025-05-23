WATCH: South Carolina Football Posts Video Counting Down 100 Days Until 2025 Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks social media team has posted a video counting down the days until their 2025 season begin.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are officially 100 days from the beginning of their 2025 college football season and the anticipation of the team's return is beginning to grow. As fans eagerly await the return of their beloved Gamecocks, the team's social media team provided its fanbase another treat.
In a video recently posted to social media, the Gamecocks featured a compilation video of some of te Gamecock's biggest moments to hype fans for the return of college football.
In the video, fans can see a plethora of beloved Gamecock players and their biggest plays from the 2024 season, as well as some behind the scenes action from their practices. Fans were also treated to a first person camera angle from quarterback LaNorris Sellers' helmet.
South Carolina is heading into 2025 fresh off one of their best seasons under Shane Beamer. The team finished the season with a 9-3 record and defeated their in-state rivals and eventual ACC Champions Clemson in the regular season.
The Gamecocks will return to action when the begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia as they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will also be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
