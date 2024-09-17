Week 4 Preview: Gamecocks Gear Up for Showdown with Akron Zips
After a great 31-6 win at Kentucky, the Gamecocks hosted both LSU and College Gameday this past Saturday. There was an electric atmosphere for both the show and the game. Unfortunately, the game didn't go the Gamecock's way. USC lost 36-33 in a hard fought game that saw us play without LaNorris Sellers for a good portion of the game. They will look to bounce back this upcoming weekend as Akron comes to Columbia. The team will be honoring Heisman winning RB George Rogers with their uniforms.
The Gamecocks and the Zips have only faced once previously and that came in 2018. South Carolina won that game 28-3. It was originally scheduled for earlier in the season, but got moved to December due to a hurricane. Akron comes into this game with a 0-4 all time record vs SEC teams, with their last loss coming to Auburn in 2021. Other than the Gameocks and Tigers, Akron has also lost to Tennessee twice, once in 1989 and then again in 2012. The Zips are 1-2 so far in 2024, with their losses coming against Ohio State and Rutgers. Their lone win comes vs Colgate last week.
The two keys to me will be the health of Sellers and the defensive line. The defenslive line continues to be dominant and I feel they can take over this game and make it very difficult for Akron to do anything. Sellers should be fine and back this week, but if not, then the play of Robbie Ashford will be crucial. This would be a good game for Sellers to miss if he has to, as they have much harder competition coming ahead in the nect few weeks.
One thing I am looking for is for Nyck Harbor to have his breakout game. This is the game to do it in, and this could allow for him to build some confidence moving forward. He only has 2 receptions for 18 yards so far this season, but still definetely has the potential to have a great season. Whether it's Sellers or Ashford under center, they need to be looking Harbor's way. With his size and speed, there is no reason he can't be a force to be reckoned with in the college game.
The game will kick off from Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 and will air on ESPN U.
