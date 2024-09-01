What's Next for South Carolina Gamecocks After Rough Week One Start?
What is next for the South Carolina Gamecocks after their rough week one game against Old Dominion?
The South Carolina Gamecocks started their 2024 season off on Saturday against Old Dominion, and it was not the start the program was looking for. South Carolina came in as 21-point favorites and ended up winning the game by a final score of 23-19. It was an up and down showing and it brings up the question of where does the program go from here?
Let's start with the offense. LaNorris Sellers had some ups and downs in his collegiate debut as a starter as he finished 10/23 for 114 yards. The week one game was seen as a matchup that would allow Sellers to get his feet wet a little bit and it's evident that after yesterday's game that Sellers is going to need some time before he really starts feeling comfortable in his role, and that should be expected of any young football player.
The good news for South Carolina is that the run game was reliable enough to keep things moving. Raheim Sanders finished the day with24 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and Sellers tacked on 68 more yards for a touchdown as well. The team only averaged 3.1 yards per carry, but South Carolina is going to have to find something in the run game to buy Sellers some more time in his progress as a football player.
Defensively, it was a matter of not getting Old Dominion off of the football field. They were 9-18 on third downa and 1-1 on fourth down conversions. The Gamecocks were given opportunities to cut drives off for the Monarchs, but they failed to get off the field too many times. However, the defense made up for that in a big way by forcing four turnovers with two fumbles and two interceptions. Those were the big plays of the football game as the offense turned two of those turnovers into touchdowns.
South Carolina will now have to travel to Lexington, Kentucky for their week two matchup and it will be a big one. They are fresh off of a 31-0 victory of Southern Miss and it will be crucial for the Gamecocks to get some momentum rolling early by picking up a key conference win early in the slate.
