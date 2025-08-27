Gamecock Digest

What South Carolina Fans Should Want to See from the Gamecocks vs Virginia Tech

Jonathan Williams

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Josiah Thompson (74) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Josiah Thompson (74) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
As opposed to most college football programs, the South Carolina Gamecocks will be kicking their season off on Sunday against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game will be played in Atlanta, GA at 3:30 PM ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With it being the first game of the season, here are a few things South Carolina fans should want to see on Saturday.

Improved Offensive Line Play

South Carolina has certainly put effort into trying to improve offensive line play and they need it to protect their prized possession at quarterback. LaNorris Sellers can do a lot both within and outside of the pocket, but keeping him upright is a major key for the Gamecocks this season. Especially considering they are facing a Virginia Tech team that produced two 10+ sack guys last season.

Continued Success at Defensive Line

The Gamecocks lost quite a few names up front on defense, and that unit played a big role in their defensive success a season ago. Returning a guy like Dylan Stewart should certainly help with that. The Gamecocks took a few stabs in the portal to help with the depth at defensive line, and if they can continue to dominate the line of scrimmage, they will be in good shape.

A Wide Receiver Breakout

Between Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett, there is some promise in South Carolina's wide receiver room. There isn't a question around the potential of the room, but more so about whether they are actually going to produce, like some think they will. Outside of Harbor and Bennett, it's a rather young position group, so a big game from one of the veterans would provide a lot of promise moving forward.

Jonathan Williams
