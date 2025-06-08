What South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Needs to Improve on This Season
What South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers needs to improve on this season.
There arguably isn't a more well-liked quarterback prospect in college football right now than LaNorris Sellers. Well, maybe Arch Manning, but the South Carolina signal caller has garnered a lot of attention around his name after an impressive season as a first-year starter in 2024.
His performance last season has led to him being crowned one of the top quarterbacks in the sport and is projected to potentially be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. There is a lot to love from the explosive playmaker, but ESPN's Jordan Reid noted some things that he needs to improve on this season.
"The offense Sellers ran last season was a simplistic mixture of mesh concepts, pre-snap reads and an occasional go route," Reid wrote. "He threw 27.4% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage, which ranked 92nd in the FBS. Along with increasing his understanding and advancement of concepts, Sellers needs to take better care of the ball. He had 11 fumbles (six lost) last season. He also needs to make decisions quicker -- his 3.06-second average time to throw was the 11th-slowest in the country."
It's worth noting that Sellers had not played a lot of football prior to his college arrival. Sellers is still very much so a raw prospect at the position, but he still produced one of the more impressive seasons a year ago. Now with an entire season under his belt, the expectation is that Sellers will only get better throughout 2025.
