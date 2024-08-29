What the South Carolina Gamecocks Need to Accomplish Against Old Dominion
What the South Carolina Gamecocks need to accomplish against Old Dominion on Saturday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will get their 2024 college football season kicked off this week against Old Dominion at home. While it may not have the wow factor that other week one games on the slate has, it still is a highly important game for the Gamecocks as they head into year four under head coach Shane Beamer.
The Gamecocks are looking to improve on a variety of things this season after missing out on a bowl game last season, but there is one thing in particular that South Carolina needs to accomplish on Saturday. Beamer and his program need to prove they can put up points with the best of them.
This might seem a bit of a tall ask for a team that is starting a redshirt freshman at quarterback this season who doesn't have a single college start to his name, but the Gamecocks are going to have to find some momentum on offense at some point this season if they want to end up in the positives in the win collumn. Especially when you consider the fact that the Gamecocks have to face LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama and Missouri, they are likely going to get it some shootouts this season.
The Gamecocks don't need to put up 50+ points this weekend but they at least need to show the identity that they are capable of turning it on when they need to. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a good enough athlete to create plays when this offense needs him to and he as the weapons around to create explosiveness. The current spread for the football game this weekend is the Gamecocks -21 and them covering that point spread would be a great indicator for this offense.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!