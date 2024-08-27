Gamecock Digest

What We Learned About Gamecocks Depth Chart for South Carolina vs Old Dominion

Joseph Griffin, Joseph Griffin

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's Head Coach Shane Beamer reacts to a play.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to kick off the 2024 College Football season against the Old Dominion Monarchs inside of Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:20 inside the stadium and it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks and head coach Shane Beamer have released a depth chart for the opening contest of the season.

South Carolina Football Depth Chart to start 2024 football season

What we learned from the 2024 South Carolina Depth Chart

Starting Freshman Tackle
Now, there's an "or" on the depth chart between Josiah Thompson and Tree Babalade. Now, that technically means there's no determined starter entering the football game, however, Shane Beamer has made it extremely clear that Thompson has a chance to start as a true freshman. "We have a young quarterback, a redshirt freshman; probably going to have a true freshman starting at left tackle," Beamer said on 107.5 The Game during his Carolina Calls event presented b Learfield. It's clear that Thompson will be in the mix either way.

They Plan to Play A LOT of Defenders
One of the first things you'll notice about the defensive depth chart is the fact that Shane Beamer and his staff have placed the "or" designation on nine of eleven positions on the defensive side of the ball. It's going to be a highly competitive side of the football from a "fighting for playing time" type of deal.

Nyck Harbor Kick Off Returner
The college football world is ready for the explosion of Nyck Harbor for South Carolina. The 6'5, 235 pound wide receiver has world class speed and will get to put that speed on display from the first offensive snap of the season. He's likely the biggest kick returner in the country, and he's potentially the fastest.

