What We Learned About Gamecocks Depth Chart for South Carolina vs Old Dominion
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to kick off the 2024 College Football season against the Old Dominion Monarchs inside of Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:20 inside the stadium and it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
The Gamecocks and head coach Shane Beamer have released a depth chart for the opening contest of the season.
What we learned from the 2024 South Carolina Depth Chart
Starting Freshman Tackle
Now, there's an "or" on the depth chart between Josiah Thompson and Tree Babalade. Now, that technically means there's no determined starter entering the football game, however, Shane Beamer has made it extremely clear that Thompson has a chance to start as a true freshman. "We have a young quarterback, a redshirt freshman; probably going to have a true freshman starting at left tackle," Beamer said on 107.5 The Game during his Carolina Calls event presented b Learfield. It's clear that Thompson will be in the mix either way.
They Plan to Play A LOT of Defenders
One of the first things you'll notice about the defensive depth chart is the fact that Shane Beamer and his staff have placed the "or" designation on nine of eleven positions on the defensive side of the ball. It's going to be a highly competitive side of the football from a "fighting for playing time" type of deal.
Nyck Harbor Kick Off Returner
The college football world is ready for the explosion of Nyck Harbor for South Carolina. The 6'5, 235 pound wide receiver has world class speed and will get to put that speed on display from the first offensive snap of the season. He's likely the biggest kick returner in the country, and he's potentially the fastest.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!