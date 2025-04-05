What We’ve Learned About The South Carolina Gamecocks During Spring
The South Carolina Gamecocks have completed nearly half of their spring practices on the way to their spring game. Here’s what we’ve learned so far about the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have completed nearly half of their (15) allotted spring practices. Though the spring football game is not set to take place until April 18th, we’ve already learned quite a bit about the 2025 South Carolina Gamecocks.
What We’ve Learned About the 2025 Gamecocks
Quarterback Room Is In Good Hands
There’s no doubt that LaNorris Sellers is expected to be one of College Football’s premier signal-callers in 2025. However, the addition of Ohio State transfer and former 4-star recruit, Air Noland to the roster has sources raving as well. Noland is an extremely talented left-handed passer and is exciting about continuing to develop behind Sellers this season. With the amount of running that Sellers does, it’s assuring to know that the Gamecocks have a talented backup.
Returners Leading A New Group
Nyck Harbor’s full-time dedication to football can not be overstated during this offseason for the Gamecocks. The track superstar is spending his first full offseason with the football program and he, Jared Brown, Mazeo Bennett are the only common faces in the receiver core in 2025. South Carolina added several talented weapons out of the high school ranks.
Mike Shula Transition Seemingly Flawless
Losing offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to the head coaching job at Appalachian State after just one season in Columbia with the Gamecocks wasn’t ideal. However, having Mike Shula on staff last year as an analyst has made the transition to offensive coordinator much simpler for the Gamecocks.
