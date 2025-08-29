Who Will Be the Defensive Leader for the Gamecocks in 2025?
The South Carolina Gamecocks are about 48 hours away from kicking off their season against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Hoping to start their 2025 campaign on the right foot, the Gamecocks look to leave Atlanta with a statement victory and show the country they are playoff contenders. In order to do so, they’ll need to deliver a sound defensive outing, which was a standard last season that led them to nine wins. With losing some of the best players in the country like Nick Emannwori and Kyle Kennard, who will step up and help lead the Gamecocks on defense?
One name that jumps off the page is EDGE Dylan Stewart. He is undoubtedly the most talented player on the Gamecocks’ defense, and potentially in the country. Last season, the former five-star bursted on to the scene as an explosive physical specimen that tallied 6.5 sacks. His efforts led to the Gamecocks ranking top-ten nationally in total team sacks.
With Stewart’s overwhelming presence on the field, do not be surprised if senior EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. ultimately leads the Gamecocks in sacks for 2025. Thomas tallied 4.5 sacks and displayed on several occasions that he is able to consistently put pressure on the quarterback.
Linebacker is also a critical position for the Gamecocks, as they’ll look to replace the production and leadership of Bam Martin-Scott and Demetrius Knight Jr. Both did an excellent job at commanding the defense last season and are also on NFL rosters. If the linebacker duo of redshirt junior Shawn Murphy and sophomore Fred Johnson can step up and fill those shoes, the Gamecocks will be back on the path to success for another season.
Murphy is now on his third team entering this season after spending time at Florida State and Alabama, and is hoping to find his true home with the Gamecocks. Johnson made appearances last year, but is now expected to start and has tremendous upside that has fans buzzing about him being the next star for the Gamecocks.
Another contender to be the leader for the Gamecocks is senior safety DQ Smith. Appearing in nearly every game of his college career, Smith has become the model of dependability for the Gamecock locker room. The Columbia, SC native was Nick Emannwori’s running partner last year and specialized in running downhill and punishing ball carriers. This season, expect Smith to act as a coach on the field and be the centerpiece of leadership for not just the defense, but the entire team.
The Gamecocks kick off against the Hokies at 3 PM on Sunday on ESPN.
