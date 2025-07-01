Why Buffalo Bills and Former Gamecock TJ Sanders Hasn't Signed Contract
Why Buffalo Bills defensive tackle TJ Sanders has not signed his rookie contract.
There has been some contract disputes this offseason across the NFL. Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals are likely the most famous example right now, but Buffalo Bills defensive tackle TJ Sanders also hasn't signed his contract.
The reason? Guaranteed money. Every contract has a minimum and maximum that a player can sign for based on the slot they were drafted at, but it all hinges around Sanders wanting more guranateed money in his contract.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is in the exact same position. He and Sanders were drafted right next to one another, and Shough wants more guaranteed money due to him expecting to be the starting quarterback for the franchise. However, former Gamecock Spencer Rattler is currently battling him for that. Shough, however, reportedly wants a fully guaranteed contract.
It has actually been a bit of a trend this year for second round picks to not sign their contracts. It's likely due to a couple of the second round selections signing fully guaranteed contracts which has allowed for other second round picks to make the same demands.
Sanders is expected to be a contributor on defense for the Bills this season. He was a standout player for the Gamecocks during his time in Columbia and was a real difference maker for them. It seems very likely that he will hav e signed a contract before the start of the season and will be ready to roll with his new team.
