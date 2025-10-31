Why South Carolina Fans Should Be Hopeful vs Ole Miss
Why South Carolina fans should be hopeful vs the Ole Miss Rebels.
It's safe to say the season has not gone the way that South Carolina fans hoped it would. The Gamecocks sit with a 3-4 record on the season and just recently lost a heartbreaker vs Alabama at home last weekend. Now they are getting ready for their matchup against Ole Miss.
Despite what the results have looked like so far this season, there is reason for Gamecock fans to be hopeful this weekend against the Rebels.
Since taking over as head coach at South Carolina, Shane Beamer is a collective 13-4 in the month of November. No matter what a season looks like in the first few months, Beamer has always managed to close out a season strong. They did so last year by going undefeated in the month and nearly pushed their way into a college football playoff spot.
Why South Carolina Can Beat Ole Miss
Beating Ole Miss won't be an easy task for the Gamecocks. The Rebels have been on a hot streak this season with their only loss coming to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. This past weekend, they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners on the road to maintain their one blemish.
However, South Carolina proved last week that they can beat a top team in the conference. Alabama's offense was rolling coming into their game against South Carolina, and the Gamecocks' defense managed to keep them in the ball game. If they can replicate that performance this weekend, South Carolina might find themselves in a position to knock off Ole Miss.
The bigger question heading into this game is whether or not South Carolina's offense can hang with Lane Kiffin and Trinnidad Chambliss. Kiffin has always been known to have some of the best offenses in the country, and this year is no exception to that trend. The Gamecocks have struggled to consistently put points on the board, and they are going to have to do that this weekend.
Beamer's ability to keep his players locked in on the current task at hand has been commendable. So as South Carolina looks to close out the season strong, they might be able to spark out some momentum to close out the year they have in prior seasons.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET for Saturday and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN.