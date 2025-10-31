LaNorris Sellers Is the Key to a South Carolina Upset over Ole Miss
The path to upsetting the number seven ranked Ole Miss Rebels rests on the shoulders of South Carolina's star quarterback. LaNorris Sellers has the explosive playmaking capabilities to cause any defensive coordinator to have sleepless nights in game planning. If the Gamecocks are going to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season, it will start, and end, with Sellers' ability to make explosive plays both on the ground and through the air.
While South Carolina's offense has been a disappointment so far this season, its potential first rounder at the quarterback spot can still win games just on his play making ability alone. Ole Miss coaches, especially head coach Lane Kiffin, understands the player in front of them. If the Rebels aren't able to contain Sellers, Mike Shula and this offense can put up points against this defense.
"He gives people a lot of problems," Kiffin speaks on South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers. "He's really hard to bring down."
The Upset Starts With Sellers
Sellers may be the best quarterback in the country at breaking away from sacks and keeping plays alive. He has a unique ability, due to his strong frame, to take on opposing linemen, shed them, and make plays with his legs.
Ole Miss has struggled at times with players to Sellers' caliber. Georgia's Gunner Stockton was able to tally 348 total yards and five touchdowns (289 throught the air, 59 on the ground). Georgia has a much better offensive line than South Carolina, but this is not the same overall Rebels' defensive line that it was a year ago. The Gamecocks should be able to run the ball on Ole Miss, especially with Sellers.
The rushing stats put Ole Miss as the second worst rushing defense in the conference, giving up 162.88 yards per game on the ground including 4.74 yards per carry. The gameplan should be giving the ball to number 16 early and often on Saturday night. Sellers is the team's best offensive weapon and to pull off an upset like this, he'll need to be the team's superman once more.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: