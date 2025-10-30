South Carolina vs Ole Miss: Predictions, Odds, and Score Picks for the Week
South Carolina and Ole Miss are set to do battle this weekend from Vaught Hemingway Stadium. The Gamecocks enter the game as big underdogs for the second week in a row and looking to play spoiler. The Rebels come in with Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense and will fight to keep themselves in the thick of a hotly contested College Football Playoff race. The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff gives their score predictions along with a preview and updated odds for Saturday night's game.
Preview:
This is the second of three games in a row against top ten opponents for the Gamecocks. After facing off against fourth ranked Alabama last week, South Carolina has number seven Ole Miss this week and number three Texas A&M next week. Offensive issues and penalties have plagued Shane Beamer's squad this year. Ole Miss' defense can give up plays, but will South Carolina be consistent enough to keep this one close?
Ole Miss is 7-1 and looking to make a national title run this season. Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. field one of the best offenses in the country with transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss at the reigns. The Rebels should be able to use a potent running attack against a Gamecocks defense that has struggled to stop the run all season.
Updated Odds and Score Predictions:
The line has Ole Miss as 12.5-point favorites at home against South Carolina according to FanDuel. The over/under for the matchup is set at 55.5 total points. Here's the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff's thoughts heading into this one.
Alex Joyce: Ole Miss 31, South Carolina 21
South Carolina has dealt with a brutal schedule this season and it gets no easier against Ole Miss. Was last week a turning point for this Gamecocks offense? If Mike Shula found a way to scheme against the Alabama defense, surely this offense can perform against a Rebel's defense that has been susceptible to the run? For me it's a wait and see considering how inconsistent the Gamecocks have been on that side of the ball. The problem for South Carolina is the defense has struggled with a good run game all season, especially when it comes from a mobile quarterback. Because South Carolina has not been particularly good on the road this season and up against an offense like Ole Miss, I'm taking the Rebels to win here.
Joey Walraven: Ole Miss 30, South Carolina 24
South Carolina is coming off an emotionally draining loss to Alabama while Ole Miss is coming off a comeback win against Oklahoma. I expect South Carolina to come in and play a scrappy game that gives the Rebels fits, However the Gamecocks, as its been seen all year, will not have the offense to keep up with Lane Kiffin's offense. The South Carolina defense will wreak havoc and give themselves chances to be in the game, but I expect the offense to sputter per usual on their way to their sixth loss.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: