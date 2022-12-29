Xavier Legette Returning For 2023 Season

South Carolina will see multiple receivers get extended action due to the loss of Josh Vann to injury and the potential loss of Jalen Brooks for an off-field issue. One of those receivers is sure to be senior Xavier Legette.

Legette has seen snaps at both receiver and on special teams as a kickoff returner this season. His biggest moment arguably is his opening kickoff return for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies back in week eight.

Legette is one of many players who has had the option to return for the 2023 season in his back pocket due to the covid eligibility rules implemented after the 2020 pandemic season.

When talking to the media after Wednesday's practice in Jacksonville, Legette was asked if he had made a decision and responded with the following answer:

“I think I’m gonna come back for another year. I feel like I haven’t really done anything yet, and I’m trying to get the season that I want.”

Legette would go on to discuss how he felt like he had more he could if he came back and that, at the same time, he wanted the opportunity to put it all together. Legette is the second receiver to announce he's returning for next year, as Ahmarean Brown made those same intentions known after he graduated earlier this month.

