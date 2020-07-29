ZaQuandre White Academically Cleared And Reportedly Set To Practice This Week

JUCO running back ZaQuandre White has reportedly been cleared academically and will report to practice this week according to Gamecock Central.

White comes in after a standout season at Iowa Western Community College where he ended as the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back. In eight games played with the Reivers last year, White rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Before becoming a JUCO standout, White was a Florida State Seminole where he actually played linebacker. During the 2018 season he recorded 22 tackles in 11 games played. He recorded a career-high seven tackles against North Carolina State that year.

Coming out of high school, White was a consensus four-star recruit and the top running back in the state of Florida. He was rated the nation’s No. 7 running back and the No. 141 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. White was also ranked among the nation’s Top 150 players and Top 15 running backs by ESPN and Scout.