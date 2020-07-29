GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

ZaQuandre White Academically Cleared And Reportedly Set To Practice This Week

Chaunte'l Powell

JUCO running back ZaQuandre White has reportedly been cleared academically and will report to practice this week according to Gamecock Central. 

White comes in after a standout season at Iowa Western Community College where he ended as the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back. In eight games played with the Reivers last year, White rushed for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Before becoming a JUCO standout, White was a Florida State Seminole where he actually played linebacker. During the 2018 season he recorded 22 tackles in 11 games played. He recorded a career-high seven tackles against North Carolina State that year.

Coming out of high school, White was a consensus four-star recruit and the top running back in the state of Florida. He was rated the nation’s No. 7 running back and the No. 141 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. White was also ranked among the nation’s Top 150 players and Top 15 running backs by ESPN and Scout.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Releases 2020 Football Schedule Model; SEC Close To Following Suit

The ACC released its 2020 football schedule model and it could salvage a classic state rivalry.

Chaunte'l Powell

Preparing For The Season: The Offensive Line

As the South Carolina Gamecocks implement Mike Bobo’s balanced offense, it’s all of course contingent on how well the offensive line holds their own.

Chaunte'l Powell

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Makes Professional Debut

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock Signs With New York Giants

New York Giants draft pick T.J. Brunson signed his first pro contract this week.

Chaunte'l Powell

PFN Releases 2-Round Mock 2021 Draft; Gamecock CB Projected To Go 52nd

Pro Football Network released a mock draft for 2021 and predicted a member of the Gamecock secondary to be taken in the first round.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Publishers Note Potential Breakout Players

Sports Illustrated's SEC publishers listed players they feel could have breakout seasons this year.

SI Staff Report

Could Jamal Adams Trade Affect Jadeveon Clowney's Decision?

The big news out of the NFL this weekend was the trade of Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. Could this blockbuster trade have any impact on free agent Jadeveon Clowney?

Chaunte'l Powell

All NFL Preseason Games Officially Cancelled

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodall penned a letter to fans explaining the challenges being faced during this time.

Chaunte'l Powell

ESPN Expands WNBA TV Schedule To Include 13 More Games

After a successful opening weekend, ESPN is expanding the WNBA TV schedule.

Chaunte'l Powell

Preparing For The Season: The Quarterback Room

Will Muschamp has maintained his team will prepare as though the season will start on time. Gamecock Digest will break down some of South Carolina's offensive goals as the start of the season approaches.

Chaunte'l Powell