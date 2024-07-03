Former Gamecock WR Kylic Horton Finds New Home
Former 2022 three star wide receiver, Kylic Horton, officially finds a new home after entering the transfer portal back in December. Horton won't have to travel far as he heads just 45 south to SC State.
The 6-foot-4 205 pounds wide out from Santee, S.C. never found his footing in Columbia. He redshirted in 2022 as he was transitioning to the SEC level. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Horton appeared against Furman, Florida, and Missouri.
Horton is one of six wide receiver transfers following the 2023 season, joining: Antwane "Juice" Wells (Ole Miss), Zavier Short (Appalachian State), O'Mega Blake, Landon Samson, and Kelton Henderson. Horton will have three years left of eligibility to play for the in state Bulldogs.
