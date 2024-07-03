Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock WR Kylic Horton Finds New Home

Horton stays close to home by landing with the S.C. State Bulldogs

Alex Joyce

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21), linebacker Debo Williams (0), defensive back DQ Smith (1) and wide receiver Ahmarean Brown (10) lead the team onto the field prior to a game against the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Former 2022 three star wide receiver, Kylic Horton, officially finds a new home after entering the transfer portal back in December. Horton won't have to travel far as he heads just 45 south to SC State.

The 6-foot-4 205 pounds wide out from Santee, S.C. never found his footing in Columbia. He redshirted in 2022 as he was transitioning to the SEC level. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Horton appeared against Furman, Florida, and Missouri.

Horton is one of six wide receiver transfers following the 2023 season, joining: Antwane "Juice" Wells (Ole Miss), Zavier Short (Appalachian State), O'Mega Blake, Landon Samson, and Kelton Henderson. Horton will have three years left of eligibility to play for the in state Bulldogs.

