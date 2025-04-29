Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecocks OT Kam Pringle Finds New Home With Syracuse

Alex Joyce

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown smiles on the play outcome against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images / Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Former South Carolina offensive tackle Kam Pringle has signed with Syracuse out of the transfer portal, per 247 Sports.

Pringle was the fifth overall player and number one offensive tackle in the transfer portal. He joins Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange looking to compete for a starting position this fall.

The 6-foot-8 and 336 pound offensive tackle signed with the Gamecocks in the 2024 class. He was a top 20 offensive tackle in the country and number three player overall in South Carolina. Here's what 247 Sports' Brian Dohn had to say about Pringle's abilities.

"[Pringle] is violent and incredibly active with his hands in run blocking. Because of size and strength, often overwhelms defenders. Plays incredibly physical in the run game and with nasty streak. Loves to put defenders on the ground. Is always looking to hit somebody even if it is 20 yards down field. Athleticism shines well pulling."

Alex Joyce
