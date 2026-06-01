Storm vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have a chance to make a real statement to the rest of the WNBA that they are a force to be reckoned with beyond just a few nice wins to open the season.

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup begins on June 1, as teams will play through June 17 to determine the top-two squads that will battle for the championship on June 30.

After winning just 10 games last season, Dallas may be the next up-and-coming team that makes a run in the Commissioner's Cup and eventually goes on to make the playoffs. The Wings are 5-3 so far this season, and they’re heavily favored at home against the Seattle Storm on Monday night.

Seattle is down 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga tonight (concussion protocol), but it does have rookies Awa Fam and Flau’jae Johnson leading the way in a rebuilding season. The Storm have dropped back-to-back games, and they’re set as double-digit underdogs in this Commissioner’s Cup opener.

Do the Wings make a statement to open Commissioner’s Cup play? The guard trio of Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Arike Ogunbowale, coupled with Jessica Shepard down low, has a real case to be the next team to go from the lottery to the playoffs.

Here’s a look at my prediction, a player prop and the odds for this WNBA showdown on June 1.

Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +12.5 (-112)

Wings -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Storm: +470

Wings: -650

Total

166.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Storm vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Storm record: 3-6

Wings record: 5-3

Storm vs. Wings Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – out

Dominique Malonga – out

Taina Mair – out

Taylor Thierry – out

Wings Injury Report

Awak Kuier – out

Alysha Clark – probable

Storm vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-128)

Bueckers is one of the best scorers in the WNBA, averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3-point range.

The star guard has scored 20 or more points in five of her eight games this season, even though she’s averaging less field goal attempts per game (13.8) than she did last season (15.1).

Bueckers’ efficiency is one of things that makes her so dangerous on offense, and she’ll be called upon to handle a major role against a Seattle team that is fifth in the league in defensive rating. The former No. 1 overall pick has taken double-digit shot attempts in all eight of her games this season, and her usage has gone up as of late. She’s attempted 19, 13, 13 and 18 shots over her last four games.

Storm vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Wings are are a solid bet to cover at home:

Dallas had a rough 2025 season with Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale leading the way, but I’m all in on this team making the playoffs in 2026.

Through eight games, Dallas ranks third in net rating and first in offensive rating, making up for the fact that it is No. 12 in the league in defensive rating. Luckily for the Wings, they’re playing a Seattle team that is No. 14 in offense and down its best player – Dominique Malonga – on Monday night.

The Storm are 3-6 this season, but two of those wins have come against the Connecticut Sun, who are by far the worst team in the league.

On top of that, Seattle has lost five games by 11 or more points, including some that Malonga was in the lineup. So, without the former No. 2 overall pick, I think the Storm are in trouble against this high-powered Dallas attack.

The Wings have covered the spread in five of eight games, picking up back-to-back wins over title contenders like the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. I’m buying this Dallas team heading into the Commissioner’s Cup, and I think it’s a dark horse to end up winning the Cup later this month.

Pick: Wings -12.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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