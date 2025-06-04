Fourteenth Gamecock Enters the Transfer Portal
South Carolina baseball continues to see players hit the transfer portal this week. Right-handed pitcher (RHP) Ryder Garino is the latest Gamecock to look for a new home next season.
Garino joined the team as a true freshman in 2025. He made 16 appearances with one start for the Gamecocks. He finished this season with a 2-0 record with 34 strikeouts and a 5.84 ERA in 24.2 innings pitched.
Garino attended Cherry Hill West High School in Cherry Hill Twp., N.J., where he was the New Jersey Pitcher of the Year as a senior in 2024. He had a 0.39 ERA in 2024, allowing just 27 hits while striking out 94 batters with three earned runs in 53 innings of work. He threw nine complete games in the 2024 season.
This marks player number 14 to enter the portal from South Carolina since it opened on Monday. Garino joins pitcher Brendan Sweeney, catcher Max Kaufer, pitcher Eli Jerzembeck, pitcher Tyler Pitzer, infielder (INF) Nolan Nawrocki, pitcher Eddie Copper III, OF/DH Jase Woita, INF Will Tippett, pitcher Wyatt Evans, pitcher Roman Kimball, outfielder (OF) Tyler June, and INF Cayden Gasken, and catcher Ryan Bakes.
The portal will stay open until July 1.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: