Gamecocks Baseball Adds 2026 RHP Walker Cox
Head Coach Paul Mainieri and Gamecocks Baseball continues to add to its 2026 class, this time picking up an in-state prospect out of Easley, SC.
Walker Cox performs well on the mound for the Easley Green Wave. The right hander has a fastball that touches 92 mph with a commanding curveball and slider that should get better and better.
Cox is the second pitcher to join the class following left hander Jackson Robinson. Mainieri and his staff have been busy as of late adding several prospects to the 2025 class and transfer portal.
A current look at the 2026 class:
- Walker Cox RHP
- Jackson Robinson LHP
- Parker McGee SS
- Cameron Jackson SS
