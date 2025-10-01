Gamecocks Baseball Adds Another Commit to the 2027 Class with OF/1B, LHP Jaxon Haynes
The good news keeps coming for the South Carolina baseball program as OF/1B, LHP Jaxon Haynes announces his commitment to the team on Tuesday.
This comes a day after infielder Christian Spivey announced his decision to join the Gamecocks. Haynes joins Spivey and right-handed pitcher Gavin Henderson as the only members so far in the 2027 class. Below is what Perfect Game Baseball had to say about South Carolina's newest recruit back in 2022.
"Jaxon Haynes is a 2027 OF/LHP/1B with a 5-8 125 lb. frame from Matthews, NC who attends Charlotte Christian. Medium frame with a young and lean build. Ran an 8.49 second 60-yard dash. Primary outfielder, plays back on the ball a bit during drills, fields it out front and funnels in the middle working through it, longer crow hop to release and comes out slightly uphill which will improve as he adds arm strength. Also pitches, simple delivery with some projection as a whole, releases from extended three-quarters slot generating some life to the fastball while also showing good shape and spin on the breaking ball. Lefthanded hitter, under control with his process, has a good idea and swings with intent, repeats a clean path and able to get the barrel out with some consistency and projects well."
The 6-foot-6 and 167 pounder out of Providence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina could be a versatile player for head coach Paul Mainieri and the Gamecocks in the coming years. He is projected to play more outfield, but can play infield along with experience on the mound. Haynes says he is "feeling blessed" to commit to South Carolina.
Here's a quick recap of the 2026 and 2027 classes for the Gamecocks.
Class of 2026 (High School):
SS Gavin Byrd
RHP Walker Cox
RHP Aaron Dierks
RHP Keenan Dolan
C Alain Gomez-Guidano
LHP Spencer Krasner
LHP Jackson Robinson
LHP Colton Semmelmann
INF Brady Stewart
Class of 2027 (High School):
RHP Gavin Henderson
1B/3B Christian Spivey
OF/1B, LHP Jaxon Haynes
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: