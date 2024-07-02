Gamecocks Baseball Reliever Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away. With the additions new Gamecocks Baseball head coach, Paul Mainieri, and his staff has made, there had to be moves made on the current roster.
Gamecocks reliever, Connor Mcreery, enters the portal Tuesday afternoon as he looks for another opportunity. Mcreery joined the Gamecocks in the class of 2022 and performed well when called upon.
As a freshman in 2023, Mcreery made four mound appearances resulting in two strikeouts in just three total innings of works. In 2024, the sophomore out of New York made 19 appearances going 3-1 on the year with a 4.37 ERA. Striking out 25 batters in 22.1 innings pitched, Mcreery held opposing batters to a .190 average.
His biggest performance of the year came in the SEC Championship under the bright lights against LSU. That day (May 23), Mcreery held LSU scoreless in just over two innings of work.
After the Gamecocks added relievers from SEC Rivals Georgia and Tennessee, Mcreery is taking his remaining eligibility to a fresh start. As a new coaching staff comes in, especially in the day and age of the transfer portal, changes are made pretty immediately to rosters. The Gamecocks are no different as they strive to make a return trip to the College World Series and Omaha.
