Gamecocks Basketball Adds South Florida Transfer Kobe Knox

South Carolina continues to retool its roster during the transfer portal window.

Alex Joyce

South Florida Bulls guard Kobe Knox (4) dunks during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball matchup Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
South Florida Bulls guard Kobe Knox (4) dunks during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball matchup Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina adds its second commit in as many days with South Florida guard transfer, Kobe Knox.

Kobe Knox is a 6-foot-5 and 185 pound guard out of Tampa, Florida. Knox began his college career at Grand Canyon University before transferring and spending the last two seasons at South Florida.

Knox enjoyed the best year of his collegiate career last season with the Bulls. He had career highs in points scored per game (10.8), rebounds (3.1), steals (1.1), free throw percentage (76 percent), and minutes played (28.6). Knox joins Meechie Johnson and Treysen Eaglestaff as recent commits to the Gamecocks in the last week.

After last season's 12-20 finish, South Carolina had to revamp its roster heading into the 2025-2026 season. Adding players like Knox, Johnson, and Eaglestaff to the backcourt gives the Gamecocks versatile options to go to next season.

