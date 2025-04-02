Gamecocks Basketball Adds South Florida Transfer Kobe Knox
South Carolina adds its second commit in as many days with South Florida guard transfer, Kobe Knox.
Kobe Knox is a 6-foot-5 and 185 pound guard out of Tampa, Florida. Knox began his college career at Grand Canyon University before transferring and spending the last two seasons at South Florida.
Knox enjoyed the best year of his collegiate career last season with the Bulls. He had career highs in points scored per game (10.8), rebounds (3.1), steals (1.1), free throw percentage (76 percent), and minutes played (28.6). Knox joins Meechie Johnson and Treysen Eaglestaff as recent commits to the Gamecocks in the last week.
After last season's 12-20 finish, South Carolina had to revamp its roster heading into the 2025-2026 season. Adding players like Knox, Johnson, and Eaglestaff to the backcourt gives the Gamecocks versatile options to go to next season.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: