Gamecocks Drop Game One Against Florida
After beginning on May 2, game one between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Florida Gators made its way into the early morning hours of May 3 due to a weather delay. The Gators came away with a 9-5 at Founders Park to start the series.
Prior to first pitch, South Carolina honored the historic 1975 team on the field. That team was the first baseball team in school history to make it to a national title run and finished the year 51-6-1 overall.
The game itself had just gotten underway before bad weather began coming through, ultimately sending both teams back to the locker room. The game resumed at 10:15 and finished after 1:00 am on Saturday.
South Carolina appeared to be rolling as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead early on, but the Gators offense came alive in the fifth inning. The Gamecocks gave up five runs in the top of the innings thanks to a solo shot and a grand slam.
Brandon Stone got the start on the mound for the Gamecocks in game one. Stone threw four innings on Friday night, giving up three runs, on six hits, with three strikeouts before being replaced by Jackson Soucie. Soucie would not fare well as he gave up five runs in less than an inning of work.
South Carolina will look to bounce back in game two. First pitch is set for 1:30 pm (ET).
