Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Drop Game One Against Florida

South Carolina falls to Florida 9-5 at home.

Alex Joyce

Gators utility Wyatt Langford (36) heads for home against South Carolina in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regionals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023
Gators utility Wyatt Langford (36) heads for home against South Carolina in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regionals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

After beginning on May 2, game one between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Florida Gators made its way into the early morning hours of May 3 due to a weather delay. The Gators came away with a 9-5 at Founders Park to start the series.

Prior to first pitch, South Carolina honored the historic 1975 team on the field. That team was the first baseball team in school history to make it to a national title run and finished the year 51-6-1 overall.

The game itself had just gotten underway before bad weather began coming through, ultimately sending both teams back to the locker room. The game resumed at 10:15 and finished after 1:00 am on Saturday.

South Carolina appeared to be rolling as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead early on, but the Gators offense came alive in the fifth inning. The Gamecocks gave up five runs in the top of the innings thanks to a solo shot and a grand slam.

Brandon Stone got the start on the mound for the Gamecocks in game one. Stone threw four innings on Friday night, giving up three runs, on six hits, with three strikeouts before being replaced by Jackson Soucie. Soucie would not fare well as he gave up five runs in less than an inning of work.

South Carolina will look to bounce back in game two. First pitch is set for 1:30 pm (ET).

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.