Gamecocks Duo Lands on Point Guard of the Year Watch List
Every year the Nancy Lieberman award is dedicated to the point guard of the year in women's college basketball. The preseason watch list was revealed on Monday and a pair of South Carolina Gamecocks found their names on the list.
Nancy Lieberman is one of the more influential players in women's college basketball history. Her legacy on the court was filled with championships and trophies. After her playing career was over she served a stint as the GM for the WNBA's Detroit Shock and became just the second woman ever to be hired in the NBA as a coach , joining Sacremento in 2015.
South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson earned the spot on the list for their level of play in their career. The backcourt duo played in 37 games together in 2023, on their way to having a perfect season and a third national title for the Gamecocks.
Paopao is a senior entering her second year with the Gamecocks. last season, she started 37 games (all-time record in a single season for South Carolina) averaging 11 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. Johnson appeared in 37 games for the Gamecocks in 2023-2024. She averaged 8.1 points, 2.1 steals, 4.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game.
South Carolina returns all but two players from last year's national championship squad. The Gamecocks are the current betting favorites to win the national title for 2024-2025.
