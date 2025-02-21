Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Fight Back to Take Game One Victory Over Milwaukee

Alex Joyce

South Carolina batter Ethan Petry is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against LSU during the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
After finding themselves down early on in the game, the Gamecocks behind a key newcomer battled back to win game one over the Milwaukee Panthers.

After a series of walks in the third inning led to two Panther runs, South Carolina found themselves on the bottom looking up at the score board. That 2-1 Milwaukee lead would hold until the sixth inning when Jase Woita blew the game open from his desingated hitter spot.

The newcomer who joined the Gamecocks during the offseason dominated at the plate. Woita finished 2-3 on the day, scoring two runs, and adding four RBIs with a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth. That is the first grand slam for the Gamecocks in 2025.

Ethan Petry and Dalton Mashore were the only other two Gamecocks with hits in this game. Petry finished with two hits on four plate appearances. Mashore went 2-3 on the day.

It wasn't the best day for South Carolina starter Dylan Eskew, who was pulled in the second inning after giving up two runs on four walks. Reliever Tyler Pitzer came in for Eskew and gave the Gamecocks eight innings of work, including eight strikeouts.

Game two of the series takes place on Saturday with first pitch at 2:00 pm (ET).

