Gamecocks Land in Top 6 for Elite 2025 Edge
Five-star edge Jared Smith releases the top 6 schools in his recruitment. South Carolina, Georgia, Florida State, Southern Cal, Auburn, and Ole Miss are the schools vying for the second ranked edge in the 2025 class.
The 6-foot-6.5 and 235 pound star out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama is a force to be reckoned with on the field. Smith has the size and athleticism teams dream of coming off the edge.
Smith can win in a variety of ways against opposing tackles, but his best work comes in showcasing his quickness and athleticism. While his best skill is flashing his speed, Smith continues to show progress in the striking and physicality tools an elite edge needs at the next level.
With prototypical size, Smith will be able to add to his 235 pound frame after joining a top strength and conditioning program. He will be able to make an immediate impact next season wherever he chooses to go.
Smith would easily be the prize of the Gamecocks 2025 class should they be able to land his signature on national signing day. South Carolina has been able to land elite players like Dylan Stewart and Nyck Harbour in the past. Will Jared Smith be the next star recruit to make his way to Columbia, South Carolina.
