Gamecocks Baseball Shows Out in Baseball America's Draft Rankings
Baseball America released their final top 500 draft rankings for the upcoming MLB Draft. As part of these rankings, Gamecock fans get an inside look at where their favorite players landed and an impressive stat for South Carolina Baseball.
The Gamecocks come into these rankings tied with Vanderbilt for second with eight players ranked in the top 500. Just behind LSU at number one with 11 total players on the rankings.
The class is headlined by consensus All-American Cole Messina, who was a projected second round pick in ESPN's MLB mock draft released in June. South Carolina's talented catcher is expected to be the first Gamecock off the board on Sunday.
Alongside Messina, fellow Gamecocks Eli Jerzembeck, Eli Jones, and Roman Kimball lead the class. PJ Morlando is the top signee of the Gamecocks class that could have his name called early. Morlando will have a decision to make to either forgo college and head to the majors or take his talents to Columbia next season.
South Carolina also ranks ninth of Baseball America's draft rankings with seven total commits in the class.
The MLB Draft is set to start with rounds one and two on Sunday, July 14 at 7:00 pm (ET) live on MLB Netowrk, ESPN, and MLB.com. The draft continues on Monday, July 15, with rounds 3-10 and finsihing on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.
