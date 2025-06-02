Gamecocks Lose Another Arm Out of the Bullpen to the Transfer Portal
The South Carolina baseball program is set to lose its fourth pitcher this week to the transfer portal. Junior right handed pitcher (RHP) Tyler Pitzer is the latest Gamecock to announce his transfer intentions with the portal opening on June 2.
Pitzer first joined South Carolina as a true freshman in 2024. He made 19 appearances with six starts for the Gamecocks his freshman season. Pitzer went 4-1 with a 4.74 ERA and a save to go along with 57 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched.
Pitzer matched his number of appearances as a sophomore this past season with 19. He would go on to make two starts, pitch 28.1 innings, and strike out 32 batters for the Garnet and Black in 2025. He finished a perfect 4-0 on the mound with a save.
Pitzer took to X on Sunday to announce his decision to transfer. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am excited for what is to come.
Thank you Gamecock Nation for all of the love and support. I wish nothing but the best for the team moving forward."
The Gamecocks have picked up two commitments this portal cycle from Purdue infielder Logan Sutter and Louisiana-Monroe pitcher Josh Gregoire.
