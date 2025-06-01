South Carolina Adds Big Ten Bat From the Transfer Portal
South Carolina baseball picks up a big addition to the offense as Purdue's Logan Sutter announced his commitment to the team over the weekend.
In a statement made via his X account, Sutter said "I’m excited to announce I’ll be transferring to South Carolina. Go Cocks!"
Sutter played for the Boilermakers for the last two seasons. As a junior in 2024, he played in 49 games, making 39 starts – 32 at DH, six at third base and one at first base. He was one of four Boilermakers to post a 1.000-plus OPS (.453 OBP + .618 SLUG = 1.071 OPS), and recognized as the offensive player of the year for the team in 2024.
This past season, Sutter made 54 starts for the Boilermakers. He would finish the season 72-196 at the plate (.367 average), 22 RBIs, and 15 home runs. In the last two seasons, Sutter has hit a combined 23 home runs with 99 RBIs.
Sutter not only looks to provide a spark offensively for what was a down 2025 unit for the Gamecocks, but also provides defensive versatility. He spent time playing both corner spots as well as coming off the bench in a designated hitter role.
This is the second commitment South Carolina has picked up so far out of the transfer portal. The Gamecocks will look to overhaul a roster that finished 28-29 on the year.
