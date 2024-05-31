Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Reveal Lineup for Matchup Against James Madison

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks catcher Dalton Reeves (44) recovers the ball and covers the plate in a a game against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
The South Carolina Gamecocks revealed their lineup card for game one of the Raleigh Regional versus James Madison.

Junior Eli Jones (RHP) takes the mound for the Gamecocks. Jones started 14 games this year boasting a 5.39 ERA. Jones is tasked with limiting a Dukes lineup that hit for a total average of .300.

Leading off for South Carolina is senior Austin Brinling. The transfer outfielder is looking to get this Gamecock offense going early on.

Taking the mound for James Madison is right hander, Todd Mozoki. Though not a lot of home runs given up for the junior out of Maryland, offenses have been able to get on base and score as Mozoki has given up 6 runs in the past two games.

First pitch for the South Carolina Gamecocks against James Madison is at 2:00 pm on ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Gamecocks Digest for game one recap in the Raleigh Regional.

