Gamecocks Win Despite Quiet Night Offensively
South Carolina got its revenge over the College of Charleston in a 4-3 victory on Tuesday.
The last time these two squads met, the Cougars defeated South Carolina 8-0 back in 2018. This time around, despite a cold night from the bats, the Gamecocks were able to come away with the win. It all started with an impressive performance from starting pitcher Jarvis Evans.
South Carolina handed the ball to lefty Jarvis Evans to start the game against the Cougars. Evans shined in this matchup as he went six innings giving up one run, on five hits, with five strikeouts. In the past two starts, Evans has pitched 11 innings, giving up two runs, and struck out 12 batters.
As a team, South Carolina was 7/32 at the plate with runs four scored and three RBI on the night. First baseman Ethan Petry was 1-2 from the box.
Next up for South Carolina is a weekend series against top five ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are 18-2 on the year and boast one of the best rosters in the country. The Gamecocks will be looking for their first SEC series win of the season.
