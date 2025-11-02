HALFTIME UPDATE: South Carolina Gamecocks Trail Ole Miss Rebels, 17-7.
The first half between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Ole Miss Rebels has officially concluded. Heading into the half, the Gamecocks currently trail the Rebels, 17-7.
First Quarter:
The Gamecocks started the game on defense and set the tone with a perceived three-and-out, but after a gutsy fake punt call, the Rebels continued their opening drive. The Rebels made it down to the SC 37 yard line, but were surrendered the possession after a turnover on downs. After receiving the ball with good position and going three-and-out, the Gamecocks took advantage of an Ole Miss muffed punt, as they recovered the ball on the Ole Miss 16 yard line. The Ole Miss blunder turned into a LaNorris Sellers rushing touchdown, giving the Gamecocks a 7-0 lead.
After an impressive kickoff return, the Gamecock defense had their back against the wall. They forced the Rebels into another fourth down, but a tricky reverse call extended their drive. Despite allowing the Rebels inside the five yard line, as they’ve done so many times, the Gamecocks held the Rebels to only a field goal, implementing the “bend, don’t break” mantra. The Gamecocks got the ball and picked up a first down, but gave the ball back to the Rebels after turning the ball over on downs. The Rebels scored in two quick plays through the air, giving them a 10-7 lead.
Second Quarter:
The Gamecocks received the ball and quickly picked up a first down after a six yard rush from Rahsul Faison. However, after LaNorris Sellers missed a wide-open Vendravius Jacobs and then took a sack two plays later, the Gamecocks were forced to punt. The Rebels began another productive drive that included multiple first downs. The drive was capped off by a 15 yard rush from QB Trinidad Chambliss.
Upon receiving the ball back, the Gamecocks were the beneficiaries of a defensive pass interference that put them near midfield. However, the prime field position only amounted to another punt for the Gamecocks. Upon taking over the possession, the Rebels picked up a series of chunk plays. Luckily, the Gamecocks were able to force a turnover after DB Jalon Kilgore picked off Chambliss. The Gamecocks continued their offensive struggles and once again, punted the ball.
It’s been another offensive half of football for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Rebels have out-gained the Gamecocks by nearly 200 yards. While there have been several opportunities for big plays, Sellers has failed to make throws consistently that could have led to huge chunk plays and even a touchdown. The poor rush attack of the Gamecocks has once again stifled their offense, failing to pick up 30 yards on the ground.
Though showing fight early, the Gamecock defense surrendered over 250 yards of offense in the first half. A known offensive machine, the Rebels have consistently found success picking up first downs and converting long drives into touchdowns. If the Gamecocks want to reverse their fortunes, they will have to drastically improve on both sides of the ball in the second half.
