Haltime Update: South Carolina Trails Oklahoma, 14-7
The first half of the South Carolina Gamecocks’ matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners is officially complete. The Gamecocks currently trail the Sooners 14-7.
First Quarter:
The Sooners started their first drive of the game with a succession of first downs that led them quickly into Gamecock territory. The drive concluded on an 18 yard rush from Oklahoma RB Tory Blaylock. The Gamecocks fired back with a quick firing drive of their own, also picking up several first downs, one coming via a 36 yard rush from Rahsul Faison 4th & 1. However, after three straight runs and a blown up pass play on fourth down, the Gamecocks turned the ball over on downs. The Gamecocks held their own after the fourth down blunder and forced the Sooners to punt.
Second Quarter:
The Gamecocks kicked the second quarter off by failing to convert on third down and were forced to punt. On the ensuing drive, the Gamecocks failed to get the Sooners off the field on a 3rd & long, which led the Sooners marching down the field. The drive was capped off by another Sooner rushing touchdown, but this time from RB Xavier Robinson.
The Gamecocks followed up by going three and out after a massive LaNorris Sellers sack, in which they lost nine yards. Luckily, the Gamecocks were able to dig their heels in and force a punt. The Gamecocks had prime field position after a poor punt, and quickly moved into the red zone with the help of a personal foul penalty from the Sooners. The Gamecocks went for it on fourth down and picked up the first down on a LaNorris Sellers scramble, extending their drive. The Gamecocks were aided by three Oklahoma penalties on the drive, which led them to the three yard line. The drive was capitalized on a two yard touchdown pass to WR Nyck Harbor, cutting the Sooners’ lead in half at 14-7.
The Gamecocks most glaring issue is their inability to establish any type of offensive rhythm. They picked up 72 yards on their first drive, but only netted 39 yards the rest of the half. Sellers had completed seven passes for 44 yards prior to the final drive.. Against a defense like Oklahoma, the Gamecocks have to pick up explosive plays through the air to preserve drives, as well as lacking any kind of creativity to keep defenses on their heels.
The defense has also struggled to contain the Sooners run game, as they’ve already rushed for over 130 yards. They’ve also struggled to find big plays, not tallying a single forced turnover or tackle for loss. The front seven will have to find a method to contain this rush, otherwise they’re in store for another long half.
The Gamecocks did improve on the penalty side, not picking up a single infraction in the first half. However, they’ll have to improve on all facets if they want any type of comeback.
