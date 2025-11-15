How Can the South Carolina Gamecocks Upset the Texas A&M Aggies?
If the South Carolina Gamecocks want to upset the Texas A&M Aggies, here are some areas they'll have to execute in.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to kick off against the Texas A&M Aggies at their vaunted home stadium known as Kyle Field. While the Gamecocks are heavy underdogs, they certainly have the talent to keep this contest close enough to potentially pull off the upset. With one loss making them ineligible for a bowl season, this game, and the remainder of the season are all must win matchups. Here are some things that must happen if the Gamecocks want to win.
- Contain the Aggie Passing Attack- The success of the lone undefeated SEC team in Texas A&M starts with their air attack. Led by QB Marcel Reed, who is in the top 40 in passing yards on the season, the Aggies have a slew of weapons that can take over a game at any time. The NC State Transfer KC Concepcion leads the SEC in touchdown receptions, while WR Mario Craver is third in the conference in total yards. The Aggies also rank in the top ten nationally in terms of sacks allowed, exhibiting that their offensive line gives their Reed plenty of time to make his reads. The Gamecocks currently rank in the top 40 in fewest passing yards per game and are certainly equipped to neutralize Reed and company. The Gamecock defensive front will need to have an impressive showing if they want to contain this air attack.
- Don't Let EDGE Cashius Howell Take Over- On top of being an electric offense, the Aggies have one of the best passing attacks in the country and are currently tied for the most team sacks in the country this season. This elite pass rush is led by senior pass rusher Cashius Howell. The Kansas City native currently leads the SEC in sacks and is second in the country. The Gamecocks allow the fourth most sacks in the country, and they won’t have a chance to pull off the upset if Howell gets going. Whether it be getting the ball out of LaNorris Sellers’s hand quickly or double teaming the star pass rusher, the Gamecocks cannot let Howell take over the game.
- Pick Up First Downs- The Gamecock offense has been a massive disappointment this season. One of the most alarming factors in their offense is the lack of first downs they secure throughout games. The Gamecocks have picked up the tenth least first downs through their nine games. Their inability to extend drives has put an increased burden on the defense and kept them on the field much longer than what is sustainable. If the Gamecocks want to win, they will have to put together long drives and score on more than explosive 50+ yard touchdowns.
The Gamecocks kick off against the Aggies at 12 PM ET on ESPN.
