How Much Change Is Coming to the South Carolina Offense in 2025?
South Carolina officially announced Mike Shula as it's next offensive coordinator on Wednesday in an introductory press conference. Shula took the time to talk about changes to the Gamecocks offense and his relationship with LaNorris Sellers.
Shula joined the South Carolina staff in the spring of 2024 as an offensive analyst. While former offensive coordinator Dowell Loggians called plays from the booth, Shula was able to roam the sidelines. Doing so gave him an opportunity to see Sellers first hand.
"He's doing so many good things right now, but he still has a lot to learn and will grow. I mean that in a positive way," Gamecocks newly announced offensive coordinator Mike Shula said.
Shula was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers 2013-2017 where he was able to coach a quarterback by the name of Cam Newton. Newton enjoyed the best years of his career under Shula. The long time NFL coach said he wants his quarterbacks to be passers who do three things well.
"To be fast thinkers and anticipate. Three things, get the ball to the right receiver, get the ball there on time, and get the ball there accurately," Shula said.
When asked if the offense will look any different next fall, Shula said he wants to replicate the successes of 2024.
"We'll put our own flavor on it, but I want to make sure we're going to do things just as good as we've done this past season. That's a challenge in itself to continue to get better," Shula said.
South Carolina will take on Illinois to end the season in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31 at 3:00 pm (ET).
