South Carolina to be Featured on Upcoming Netflix Docuseries
Fans will get a chance to relive the Gamecocks 2024 season this spring as Netflix and the SEC created a behind-the-scenes docuseries which features 10 of the leagues 16 teams.
The series is produced by Box-To-Box Films, the production company that created Sprint, Full Swing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and Break Point. The plan is to give viewers an inside look at everything from the game, locker room, and facilities.
First reported by The Athletic in May of 2024, the SEC and Netflix didn't have firm agreements with the 10 programs until after the report. According to Netflix, the docuseries will drop in the summer of 2025.
All 16 SEC programs were invited to take part in the series, but only ten agreed to move forward. South Carolina joins Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt as the 10 league participants.
The series will feature eight 45-minute episodes, which Netlfix says viewers "will gain unprecedented access to the players and coaches that make their favorite (and rival) teams forces to be reckoned with."
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gets Great News Regarding Veteran Wide Receiver
- Gamecocks' Trio Lands on D1Baseball's Top College Prospects List
- South Carolina Gamecocks: Transfer Portal Tracker
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!