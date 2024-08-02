Gamecock Digest

"I'll be full go tomorrow" - Raheim Sanders is ready to begin fall camp

After an injury riddled 2023 season, Rocket Sanders will look to get back to his 2022 form that saw him become one of the SECs best backs.

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) returns to the sidelines after losing his helmet on the previous play in the second quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to begin fall camp with the first practices taking place on Friday. Coaches and players were made available on Thursday to the media as they addressed all sorts of questions surrounding the season.

One of the most hyped players coming into the year is Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders. Before injuries took away most of 2023 for the star back, Sanders, nicknamed "Rocket", was one of the top backs in the country in 2022. Heading into fall camp, Sanders feels ready to go.

"I'll be full go tomorrow (Friday)," Sanders said. "I dropped a couple pounds this summer. I've been doing every workout everyone else has been doing. That felt great."

Finally being healthy, Sanders can't wait to get back on the field.

"Real excited," Sanders said. "The last time I touched the field was our last game whenever we played FIU. That was the last time I touched the field, so I'm truly blessed to be back."

In 2022, Sanders last full season, he rushed for 1,433 yards with 10 TDs, adding 271 yards through the air. Ushering in a new QB and new receivers, Sanders will be a major focal point in this offense going forward.

Fall camp practices begin on Friday August 2. Follow along with us at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI as we give you updated coverage of the Gamecocks during fall camp and the season ahead.

