Isaac Sowells Jr. Chooses NC State Over South Carolina: What's Next for the Gamecocks?
Male High School's (Louisville, Ky) Isaac Sowells Jr. is one of the nation's top true center prospects in the 2025 class. Sowells recently released a list of his top three schools with South Carolina set to battle NC State and Kentucky for his services.
On Thursday, in a move that was predicted, Sowells chose to play his college career with the NC State Wolfpack. He spoke on the decision and the impact NC State coaches had on his decision.
"There were three things," Sowells said. "One, the coaching staff. They offered me August 20th of last year. Coach Garett Tujague texted me every single day checking in on me and sending me motivational quotes. He was the only coach out of all my visits who had new cut-ups of my film on every single visit comparing to his guys and how he could fix it. It wasn't always what I was good at. It was how I could get better and go a long way. Coach {Dave} Doeren made it known I was wanted. He showed me how much I mean to his program."
Currently the Gamecocks have only one offensive line recruit committed in the 2025 class in four-star Shedrick Sarrat Jr. However the team is no where near finished building that room in this class.
Elite IOL Jaylen GIlchrist is the next lineman set to make his decision on August 3. All signs indicate the Gamecocks are the leader in that recruitment and securing him would be a huge addition (literally and figuratively) in this class.
With early signing day not until December, the Gamecocks will undoubtedly work to flip players and secure commitments before it's all said and done. Not to mention the transfer portal plays a big role as well.
