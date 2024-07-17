The Birmingham Stallions Select Ahmarean Brown in the 8th Round of the UFL Draft
The United Football League draft has concluded and a former Gamecocks receiver has found a home with the defending champs.
The Birmingham Stallions selected Ahmarean Brown in the 8th round of the UFL Draft on July 17. This comes after Brown didn't hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft back in April.
Currently, Brown is set to begin training camp with the Cleveland Browns in just over two weeks. How does this affect his status with the Stallions and Browns?
It doesn't change much. Brown is still in the NFL. However if he would fail to make a NFL roster this fall and elects to head to the UFL, the Stallions would have the rights to landing his services.
Having the Stallions, led by Skip Holtz (son of former Gamecock head coach Lou Holtz), as a backup plan is a great option, but not the top option. Brown still hopes to see his NFL dreams come true as part of the Browns' organization.
The 5-foot-8 and 167 pound wide out enjoyed the best season of his Gamecock career last season. He hauled in 26 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown.
After the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Cleveland signed Brown to a three year deal with a $170,000 guaranteed. Cleveland will use him on special teams as well as in the receiver room during camp and the preseason.
With the new cut rules in place, NFL teams can carry up to 90 players on the roster until the final cut day (4:00p.m. on August 27) where rosters will have to be trimmed down to 53 players. The UFL season isn't until the spring, giving Brown time to figure out his NFL future.
