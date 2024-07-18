South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium Snubbed from Top College Football Stadiums List
The South Carolina Gamecocks' Williams-Brice Stadium snubbed from the top 25 list of college football stadiums.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been a bit of an overlooked program this offseason. Not too many people are expecting the program to make a big splash in year four under head coach Shane Beamer. However, it's one thing to overlook a program because they maybe don't have all of the pieces just yet to compete for a playoff spot, but one thing that should never be overlooked is Williams-Brice Stadium.
ESPN released their list of the top 25 college football stadiums and South Carolina's home field did not even make the list. Other SEC schools like LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss and Texas made the list, but the Gamecocks were nowwhere to be found. They were however shown in the 'others receiving votes' category but with only two. The Idaho Vandals received more votes than South Carolina did.
It should be noted that this is just one of many lists. Recently EA announced that they ranked South Carolina as a top 15 environment in the new College Football 25 video game and CBS also gave the Gamecock's their flowers.
"South Carolina's stadium packs a punch, especially for a program not regarded as a historic power," Cobb says. "Williams-Brice Stadium shakes when "Sandstorm" comes on, and the Gamecocks have notched some big home wins under Shane Beamer. Beating Florida and Auburn was crucial to getting the Gamecocks bowl-eligible in 2021, and an upset of No. 5 Tennessee altered the playoff picture in 2022."
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!