Las Vegas Aces Star A'ja Wilson Talks About Being the NBA 2K25 Cover Athlete
NBA 2K has been a staple amongst basketball fans for years. Only the league's best of the best have been given the honor to dawn the cover of the illustrious franchise. Including legends like LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Shaq, Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker, Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Kevin Durant, among others.
This season is special has A'ja Wilson makes history as the first WNBA player to be on the cover of the regular edition of the game. In the past 2K has added a WNBA athlete to their exclusive WNBA cover, with players such as Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Sabrina Ionescu, and Candace Parker.
On The Old Man and The Three Podcast, Wilson joined host Tommy Alter, along with players Sue Bird and Jayson Tatum to talk about what it means to be on the cover. Wilson began by sharing how she felt about the honor.
"It was a big moment," Las Vegas Aces star Wilson says. "You dream of seeing your face in these spaces. It's been huge. I'm blessed."
Candace Parker was the first WNBA player to appear on any cover of the popular game's history. In NBA 2K22, the franchise released a special WNBA cover for the league's 25th anniversary. Each following year they released a WNBA cover along with the regular edition of the game. Now Wilson will not only star on the cover of the WNBA edition, she joins Jayson Tatum on the cover of the regular edition.
During the podcast, Wilson had the oppotrunity to send a message to young girls in Columbia, South Carolina about how they can make their dreams into reality. Just as she did.
"Don't ever think dreams are just untouchable," Wilson says. "If you really want to do this, write it down and go after it because you want to check it off your list. Dream big."
With the release of the cover, future WNBA hall of famer, Sue Bird, was able to share with Wilson and Tatum what their 2K ratings were for the upcoming game. In last year's copy, Wilson finished with a 98 overall rating.
NBA 2K25 is officially available for pre-order. The game will drop on September 26, 2024.
