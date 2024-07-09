'Pressure is Mounting' for Shane Beamer According to CBS
South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer has pressure mounting for him ahead of the 2024 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering a pivotal season under head coach Shane Beamer. The program is entering year four under the head ball coach with an overall record of 20-18 and the Gamecocks failed to be bowl eligible last year. Beamer may not be on the hot seat yet, but the pressure is mounting according to one major outlet.
CBS Sports released their 2024 hot seat rankings for every single FBS head coach. The article placed a 0-5 rating on every single head coach to represent how hot their seat is ahead of this season. Zero means the coach is untouchable and five means 'win now or be fired'. Beamer was placed right in the middle with a rating of three, which means 'pressure is mounting'.
Objectively, that's about the best way to explain Beamer's current situation. There is still some optimism surrounding the program with Beamer as head coach. He has shown promise to turn things around as the Gamecocks finished with an 8-5 record with late upsets over Tennessee and Clemson to close out the season. However, what felt like several steps back in 2023 was not ideal, especially with a player like Spencer Rattler at quarterback who is now with the New Orleans Saints.
Another major factor that needs to be considered is the work on the recruiting trail. South Carolina currently has 16 total commits following the decommitment of Shamari Earls. They also have a top-40 class in the country. Efforts are being pushed on the trail by Beamer and his staff but it hasn't yet produced major results in the 2025 class.
It's not a do-or-die season for Beamer but it's likely a season that will play a huge role in the future direction of the program. Perhaps with a new quarterback under center and some fresh names from the portal, a spark can be reignited, but the bottom line for the 2024 season is that pockets of promise need to be shown this season.
